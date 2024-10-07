Bucs to Practice in New Orleans Ahead of Hurricane Milton
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't lose any practice two weeks ago in the wake of Hurricane Helene, and they don't intend to now that Hurricane Milton is heading straight for the Tampa Bay Area.
Milton developed in the Gulf of Mexico and is currently a Category 5 storm set to make landfall on or near Tampa Bay as a Category 3 — and the Buccaneers are taking precaution. The team announced that it will be moving to New Orleans this week for all team activities, including practice, a bit early. The team will depart on Tuesday and hold media availabiltiy over Zoom calls.
The Bucs were able to get their practice in during Helene in their indoor facility, but Milton's track looks far more menacing. A hit directly to or north of the Tampa Bay area could lead to catastrophic storm surge, and a hit to the south could still bring dangerous Hurricane-force winds to the Tampa Bay Area.
If you're in the Tampa Bay Area and in an evacuation zone, make sure to evacuate and find a place to stay safe during the storm. After evacuating to New Orleans themselves a bit early, Tampa Bay will face off against New Orleans at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesers Superdome.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
