How many picks do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL draft is finally here, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to add and improve their roster heading into next season.
The Buccaneers will have several picks, and fans will be curious to see the moves General Manager Jason Licht and the team decide to make. Here is a breakdown of where Tampa will be selecting and things fans can look forward to these next 3 days.
- Round 1: Pick 19 (19th overall)
- Round 2: Pick 21 (53rd overall)
- Round 3: Pick 20 (84th overall)
- Round 4: Pick 19 (121st overall)
- Round 5: Pick 21 (157th overall)
- Round 6: None — Pick traded along with cornerback Carlton Davis III, to the Detroit Lions
- Round 7: Pick 19 (235th overall)
Biggest Needs for the Buccaneers
Edge Rusher
The Bucs' biggest need may be this position. Finding a young pass rusher should be top priority for Licht, who did already add edge rusher Hassan Reddick in free agency. The team will likely look for another edge rusher to complement them and boost the defense.
Wide Receiver
While having 2-star receivers isn't bad, the Bucs may look to get younger at this position. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan showed potential last season, but the Bucs may look for additional depth behind him. Look for Tampa Bay to take a receiver in the middle rounds.
Cornerback
With the loss of Carlton Davis III, the Bucs will look to upgrade this young secondary. Licht may look at drafting a corner early in this draft as they look for a true shutdown corner.
This draft is an important one as the team continues to build out its roster for 2025. Fans will be eager to see who the Buccaneers draft starting tonight.
