How the Buccaneers can beat the Jets in Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 on the season, but they're lucky to be there after two last-minute wins to start the season. Those wins have unfortunately come with a price, as the Bucs have lost two key players for the season and others for extended periods of time as they gear up for their home opener against the New York Jets.
The Bucs are hurting on the offensive line with Tristan Wirfs still not cleared to return and injuries to Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke and Michael Jordan. An already shuffled and make-shift line will once again need to be reshuffled and could contain two players making their first career NFL starts in Elijah Klein and Luke Haggard. However, all isn't lost for the Bucs this week, as they still have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball and still match up pretty well against the Jets.
There will be little room for error on Sunday for the Buccaneers, and they will need to lean into what has made them successful this season. Limiting mental errors and explosive plays will be at the forefront, but beyond that, if the Bucs can accomplish these three keys to cannon fire, they should come out of Sunday 3-0 on the season.
Pound the rock
Calling the Bucs' offensive line banged up would be an understatement. They’re down both starting tackles and both interior guards. Cody Mauch was lost for the year to a knee injury, while Luke Goedeke was placed on IR with a foot injury. To make matters worse, Michael Jordan, who has started both games at left guard, is dealing with an undisclosed injury that is putting his status for the game in jeopardy. Tristan Wirfs is still not ready to return to action, putting the Bucs in a precarious position for their season and opener against the Jets.
However, even with all the injuries and offensive line shuffling, the Bucs still managed to run the ball well through their first two games. Extending their streak to 11 straight games of over 100 yards rushing as a team will be the key to securing a victory on Sunday. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White played a huge role in Tampa Bay’s Monday night victory over the Texans and will need to pick up where they left off if the Bucs are going to have a chance at moving the ball consistently down the field.
The Jets are coming off their game against the Bills in Week 2, having allowed 224 yards rushing, including 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries by James Cook. The Buccaneers have to stay with the ground game on Sunday, as Baker Mayfield likely won’t have much time to throw in the pocket.
Take away Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson
The Jets are devoid of talent on the offensive side of the ball outside of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. They don’t have a true number two receiver, they have questionable tight end play and their depth of playmakers isn’t necessarily, well, deep.
If I’m Todd Bowles, I’m scheming up ways to take away both players and making Tyrod Taylor try to beat you with everyone else. The Bucs secondary has played well through the first two weeks and matches up excellently against the Jets offense. Even without Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay shouldn’t have much trouble shutting down the run game.
Hall had just 29 yards last week rushing against a Bills defense that allowed 238 yards to the Ravens in Week 1. Wilson was limited to just 50 yards and four receptions on eight targets, and the Buccaneers boast a much better cornerback room than Buffalo. If the Bucs can shut down both players on Sunday and make Taylor try to beat them with the likes of Tyler Johnson and Josh Reynolds, it will go a long way to securing victory.
Special Teams needs to rebound
It’s been an ugly two weeks for the Bucs' special teams units. Last week, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Missed field goals, a blocked punt and big returns nearly spelled disaster and a loss for Tampa Bay on Monday night against the Texans. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey needs his group to rebound in week three against the Jets.
New York has a dangerous group of returners that are capable of making a big play at any time. 10 of their 14 kickoff returns have gone for 25 yards or more on the season, and their starting field position has been at the 27-yard line. However, their kickoff coverage team has struggled with five returns of 27 or more yards. Being sound in kick coverage will be key, as will setting the Bucs offense up with good field position.
The Jets' punter, Austin McNamara, is averaging 48.2 yards per punt and has pinned four of his attempts inside the 20. Buccaneers punter Riley Dixon is averaging 50.8 yards. He has been late getting them off, however, and had one blocked on Monday night. Punt protection needs to clean up their assignments to avoid that happening again.
As for Chase McLaughlin, it’s been two weeks and three missed attempts, which has put the Bucs in tough spots at the end of games. The most accurate kicker in Buccaneers history needs to turn things around this week, or the team is sure to bring in competition. If you suppose the Bucs can clean up their special teams woes from the last two weeks, they’ll be in a much better spot on Sunday, and with all the injuries piling up, they’re going to need this unit to be perfect.
