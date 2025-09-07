Bucs Gameday

How to watch Buccaneers vs Falcons: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is taken out of bounds by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC South showdown in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or listening on the radio, we've got all the details you need from kickoff time, channel info, and the best ways to catch every play live.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons
• Date: Sunday, September 7th
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Atlanta, Georgia | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

What channel is Buccaneers vs Falcons on?

The Buccaneers-Falcons game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for coverage.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Falcons live

Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (98Rock in Tampa)
• Falcons Radio Network (92.9 The Game in Atlanta)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Buccaneers vs Falcons betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Buccaneers -1.5
• Over/Under: 46.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Falcons +114

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

Buccaneers vs Falcons preview

The Buccaneers enter this game looking to start the season off hot as they look to prove they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025. Meanwhile, the Falcons hope to upend the Bucs' reign over the division while ushering in a new era with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. With the Bucs facing four division opponents in their last five games of the season, their opening matchup against the Falcons in Week 1 could be pivotal to making the playoffs.

