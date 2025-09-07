How to watch Buccaneers vs Falcons: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC South showdown in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or listening on the radio, we've got all the details you need from kickoff time, channel info, and the best ways to catch every play live.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons
• Date: Sunday, September 7th
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Atlanta, Georgia | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
What channel is Buccaneers vs Falcons on?
The Buccaneers-Falcons game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Falcons live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
READ MORE: BucsGameday's 2025 Buccaneers season predictions
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (98Rock in Tampa)
• Falcons Radio Network (92.9 The Game in Atlanta)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Falcons betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers -1.5
• Over/Under: 46.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Falcons +114
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Buccaneers vs Falcons preview
The Buccaneers enter this game looking to start the season off hot as they look to prove they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025. Meanwhile, the Falcons hope to upend the Bucs' reign over the division while ushering in a new era with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. With the Bucs facing four division opponents in their last five games of the season, their opening matchup against the Falcons in Week 1 could be pivotal to making the playoffs.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency
• Buccaneers make announcement including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans
• Buccaneers get great news with key player back practicing before Falcons opener