BucsGameday's 2025 Buccaneers season predictions

It's the most wonderful time of the year — football is back, and we here at BucsGameday are ready for some cannonfire.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter 2025 after a strong 10-7 campaign last year that unfortunately fizzled out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Washington Commanders. Now, the team is ready for another campaign that sees the entire offense returning (plus Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson) and a revamped defense that could make some noise under head coach Todd Bowles.
So what will happen to the Bucs? Will they rise to the hype and become Super Bowl contenders? Will they stay stuck in a loop of early playoff losses, or will they regress altogether?
Our staff writers and editors all gave their take on how the Bucs will do this season, and what will be in store for them in the playoffs:
JC Allen, Writer: 12-5
There are still plenty of people who doubt the Buccaneers and their ability to win a fifth straight NFC South title let alone do much more beyond that. However, I’m not one of those people. This Buccaneers team has been assembled with one goal in mind and that’s to win the Super Bowl. And Believe it or not, I don't think it’s out of the realm of possibility.
Looking back at their two Super Bowl wins, the team was relatively healthy both years. They also had a feared pass rush, which is something the Bucs hope they have now. If Tampa Bay can get to the bye week with a winning record, it should be relatively smooth selling from there to not only capture their fifth consecutive NFC South division title but also make a run for the Super Bowl. I’ve got the Bucs going 12-5, finishing as a number two seed in the NFC and getting the job done in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.
Darius Hayes, Writer: 10-7
The 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into the season with a roster that looks a lot like last year’s, and I expect the results to be about the same. On offense, I think the production will hold steady, especially with the addition of rookie Emeka Egbuka to help bolster the passing game. The early absence of Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs could slow the team down in September, but once they’re back in the lineup, I see the Bucs finding their rhythm and winning plenty of games. The biggest concerns are still on the defensive side, particularly the pass rush and secondary. If those units rise to the challenge, the Bucs will be a tough out against anyone.
I have Tampa Bay finishing 10-7, winning the NFC South, and locking in the 4th seed in the playoffs. That said, while I think this team is good enough to compete in the postseason, the NFC is loaded with too many top-tier rosters. This season feels more like a building block toward something greater than a deep playoff run.
Collin Haalboom, Writer: 12-5
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, securing a fifth consecutive NFC South Division title in 2025 will simply not be enough to satisfy their ambitions. Jason Licht has done a phenomenal job assembling a team that consists of star talent, proven veterans and promising rookies occupying important positions on both sides of the ball. In order for this team to reach its ceiling, though, they'll need to hold the fort down until Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin return. I think the Bucs do enough to stay afloat early in the year and really hit their stride for the final stretch of the season.
Caleb Skinner, Writer: 11-6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to take that next step. They have won the NFC South four straight seasons but have yet to reach a Super Bowl since winning it back in 2020. The hope is they can become contenders here in 2025 after filling holes and upgrading other positions. They have the means to do so, but they will have to battle through the regular season and the NFC South, which has only gotten stronger. The Bucs might struggle early on with the absences of Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin, but there is a path for them to stay afloat until they get back. If they can remain relatively healthy throughout the season, they will need to finish the season strong, as four out of their last five games come against division opponents. Ultimately, I believe the Bucs will be just fine on their way to winning a record fifth-straight division title with an overall record of 11-6.
A playoff appearance would do the Bucs well, but how deep they can go will hinge on their matchups. While I do believe this Bucs team is improved, I do still believe they are just a few pieces away from actually competing for a Lombardi Trophy, and I can see them being knocked out of the playoffs in either the divisional round or conference championship.
Dustin Lewis, Editor: 12-5
Could this be the year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? With a veteran offense back in the fold and a focus on improving the defense this offseason, the Buccaneers are well on their way to winning a fifth consecutive NFC South Championship and making it back to the playoffs.
As always, injuries and the health of the team will be critical when it comes to playing football in January or later. The season might very well be defined by how quickly left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin can work their way back into the lineup.
In the meantime, quarterback Baker Mayfield will be relying on Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka to make plays. Egbuka, a projected starter, should be in contention for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.
On defense, the additions at pass-rush and the defensive backfield mean the unit should be deeper than last season.
River Wells, Editor: 10-7
The Buccaneers have only gotten better on paper. They brought back the entirety of last year's offense with the additions of Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, and general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles revamped the defense with splash additions like Haason Reddick and draft picks like Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish and Elijah Roberts. The Bucs are very talented, and if players like Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jamel Dean can get back to their old selves and stay healthy, there's no reason to think that the Bucs aren't a better team and have a Super Bowl run waiting for ahead of them, is there?
I'd say there are a few reasons, actually. Head coach Todd Bowles has done well in Tampa Bay, but he still has to prove that midseason slumps and questionable clock management are behind him this year. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard inherits the offensive scheme of phenom Liam Coen, but his playcalling tendencies and offensive philosophy still need to be up to the task, and that's a huge unknown heading into this year. Finally, Tampa Bay's linebacking corps is razor-thin, and if Lavonte David or SirVocea Dennis cannot stay healthy, the team could run into more defensive problems.
That's a lot of failure points for a Super Bowl contender. I think this team will be quite good, but when it comes to a playoff run, Super Bowl aspirations fall short — I have the Bucs going 10-7 and getting bounced in the divisional round after an NFC South title gifts them a home playoff win.
