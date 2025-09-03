Buccaneers get great news with key player back practicing before Falcons opener
We have finally arrived at Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hopeful they can make a deep run with the opportunity of reaching the Super Bowl.
The Bucs will have to push through some injury concerns early in the season with key guys like Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs expected to miss time. However, there is some positive news on the injury front in Tampa Bay as second-round draft pick Benjamin Morrison has returned to practice following an injury that kept him out for most of the preseason.
Morrison Ready For Week 1 vs. Falcons
Morrison has had numerous concerns regarding his health. The promising young talent out of Notre Dame has dealt with a hip condition that caused him to need surgery. That condition likely had to do with him slipping a bit in the NFL Draft in April, but he has bounced back from said surgery relatively well.
Morrison seemed to be getting up to speed with things, but a hamstring injury during training camp shut him down in the preseason.
The Buccaneers have always played things cautiously with their players, and they seemed to have made the right move by sitting Morrison so he could fully heal before the start of the season. That move has paid off.
Morrison is now set to make his NFL debut in a huge NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Morrison is not expected to start for the Bucs as he sits behind Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum in the pecking order of corners, but should still see valuable time rotating in or when the Falcons decide to go with four or five wideouts.
If Morrison can stay healthy, he could find himself overtaking one of the starting corner spots as the season progresses. He has all the talent in the world, but concerns about his health will continue to follow him until he can prove that he can stay healthy for a relatively long period.
The Buccaneers' defense will be asked to step up in a big way. They have struggled the past couple of seasons, and the secondary has a part in that. Tampa Bay made sure to address their defensive needs in free agency and the draft, so all signs point towards improvement, especially if they can get the most out of guys like Morrison.
