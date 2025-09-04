Buccaneers 2025 game-by-game season predictions
The Buccaneers have high expectations for themselves this season. It isn’t just about capturing a fifth straight Division title or sixth consecutive playoff appearance. It’s not enough to make it to the NFC Championship game. The focus of this Bucs team is Super Bowl or bust. And I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that they can accomplish that.
The Bucs' schedule isn’t brutal. Though it does have its tough stretches. Weeks 4-7 are expected to be the toughest test of the schedule. Weeks 11 and 12 provide another test for Tampa Bay. However, the schedule lightens up down the stretch with four of six games at home.
What the Buccaneers can’t afford is another extended midseason slump. They’ve been through it for two seasons now, and they need to find a way to snap out of it quickly if they put themselves in that position.
If the Bucs can handle the games they should win and steal a few they might not be favored in, they’ll have a legitimate shot at reaching their goal. Right now, the Bucs are the underdogs. Not many national pundits are picking them to even make the Super Bowl, let alone win it. And that’s just the way they like it.
Here are my 2025 Buccaneers season predictions:
Week 1: @ Atlanta Falcons -Win
The Bucs start off the season serving a sweet dish of payback for the season sweep last year. Injuries and inexperience are too much to overcome, and Tampa Bay moves to 1-0.
Week 2: @ Houston Texans (MNF)- Win
The Texans beat the Buccaneers two years ago in heartbreaking fashion. This will be a big test for the Bucs, as Houston is a well-rounded team with a dangerous pair of pass rushers. However, the Bucs sneak out of Texas in a close one with a win. 2-0
Week 3: vs. New York Jets - Win
Throwback game! One of three old school games for the Bucs, this one will feature the white throwback jerseys. The Jets are a mess, and the Bucs should have no problem handling them. However, they can’t get caught overlooking them like they did against Denver last season. Big test for the defense containing Justin Fields.
P.S. Tristan Wirfs could be back here. 3-0
Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Loss
I know, I know. The Bucs have the Eagles' number, especially in Tampa Bay. But this Philly team is different. Besides, the Bucs might get payback for this loss later on. 3-1
Week 5: @ Seattle Seahawks - Loss
Chris Godwin could return here, but I think the Bucs play it safe for another week. And it’s a good thing, because after a difficult battle with the Eagles, a cross-country trip in one of the most hostile stadiums in the NFL doesn’t bode well for the Bucs. 3-2
Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers - Loss
The early-season skip continues for the Bucs as they return home for another difficult matchup in the toughest stretch of Tampa Bay's schedule. The banged-up Buccaneers aren’t able to make the third time the charm in a close loss. 3-3
Week 7: @ Detroit Lions (MNF) - Win
Another primetime game, another…win? That’s right! The Bucs right the ship, so to speak, with not only a big win against the Lions but another primetime game as well. Back on track. 4-3
Week 8: @ New Orleans Saints - Win
*Exhale*. Yeah. Have you ever seen that meme of the dog drinking coffee with flames around him, and he says, “I’m Fine.” That’s the Saints right now. Everything is burning around them, and they keep chugging along like it’s good. They need help — lots of it. Back-to-back road wins. 5-3
Week 9: Bye - Win
A late season bye week!
Week 10: vs. New England Patriots - Win
The win streak continues for the Buccaneers as the Patriots come into town. Look, I'm a Drake Maye truther and think the Pats will be better than most. Just not better than the Bucs. 6-3
Week 11: @ Buffalo Bills - Loss
Reality check. The AFC’s best is good. Riding a three-game win streak into Buffalo comes to a halt when they go up against Josh Allen and the Bills. The Bucs need to figure out how to contain these mobile QBs. 6-4
Week 12: @ Los Angeles Rams (SNF) - Win
Insert Chris Pratt meme. 3-0 in primetime? And a big win to get back on track against a team that has had your number? That’s right. The Bucs topple the Rams in L.A. to move to 7-3 on the season.
Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals - Win
Simeon Rice goes into the Bucs' Ring of Honor, and the defense figures out how to stop mobile quarterbacks. How fitting and important for later. 8-4
Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints - Win
*Checks in on the Saints*. Yup… still burning. 9-4
Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons (TNF) - Win
You read that right. The Bucs go a perfect 4-0 in primetime games in 2025, sweep the Falcons, and that’s not even the best part. The cherry on the top is that the NFC South is clinched… in Week 15! 10-4
Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers - Loss
And they come back down to earth. Something about Dave Canales there in Carolina knows how to give the Bucs a tough time and knock them down a peg while they’re on a high. 10-5
Week 17: @ Miami Dolphins - Win
The Bucs get back on track with an interstate road win over the imploding Dolphins. 11-5
Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers - Win
Tampa Bay finishes the season strong with some payback for Canales, choosing not to rest their starters with the division locked up in an attempt to improve their seeding. It works because the Bucs win and get the No. 2 seed. 12-5
The rest of the NFC South finishes as follows:
Bucs 12-5
Falcons 8-9
Panthers 7-10
Saints 3-14
Playoffs
Wildcard Round: Bucs vs Commanders
Remember when I said the Bucs figured out how to contain running quarterback? Well, it pays off against the 7 seed Commanders as Tampa Bay gets its revenge for last year. The Bucs win.
Divisional Round: Bucs vs. Packers
The Micah Parsons trade pays immediate dividends for the Packers as they finish as the three seed in the playoffs. Unfortunately, that still means a trip to Tampa Bay, where the Bucs send them back to the snow. The Bucs win.
NFC Championship: Bucs @ Eagles
Remember when I said the Bucs might get payback for the Week 4 loss? Well, here it is. Tampa Bay travels up to Philly and pulls off the upset to punch their ticket to their second Super Bowl in six seasons. The Bucs win.
Super Bowl 60: Bucs vs. Chiefs
Ever since that first loss in 2020, Todd Bowles has had the Chiefs' number. Sure, I know what you’re thinking. What about last year? Last season, the Bucs held Mahomes under 28 points, and he needed overtime to beat them, and that was without all three starting receivers. Bowles will come up with a game plan to neutralize Mahomes and the offense in a Super Bowl 55 rematch, and Mayfield and the offense just need to do their thing. The Bucs win Super Bowl 60.
