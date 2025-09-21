How to watch Buccaneers vs Jets: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for their home opener of the 2025 season against the New York Jets, a matchup that brings plenty of intrigue as the Bucs look to defend home turf and continue building early momentum in 2025. Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets
• Date: Monday, September 21st
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
What channel is Buccaneers vs Jets on?
The Buccaneers-Jets game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Jets live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Jets Radio Network (WAXQ-FM, Q104.3 in the New York Metro Area)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Jets betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers -7
• Over/Under: 43.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers -325, Jets +260
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Buccaneers vs Jets preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New York Jets in a historic home opener, celebrating 50 years as a franchise in their iconic 1976 creamsicle alternate throwbacks. Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, and Emeka Egbuka look to spark the Bucs' offense despite key injuries across the offensive line, while the Jets turn to veteran Tyrod Taylor at quarterback with Justin Fields sidelined with a concussion. With both defenses ready to bring the heat, this matchup could deliver fireworks as Tampa Bay aims to stay unbeaten and set the tone for a Super Bowl push in 2025.
