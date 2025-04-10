Colts release former Buccaneers, Super Bowl-winning kicker
The NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away now, and teams are starting to narrow down their draft boards as they welcome in their new crop of collegiate players. This offseason has been a fun one with moves being made all over the place.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no exception to this, as they have done pretty much everything that the fan base has wanted up to this point and likely will continue to do so by going heavy on the defensive side of the ball in the draft.
With the NFL draft quickly approaching, teams are making some final moves to make room or save themselves some money. While the Bucs haven't necessarily let anyone big go, the Indianapolis Colts just released Tampa Bay's former fifth-round pick of the 2019 draft, kicker Matt Gay.
READ MORE: Bucs GM Jason Licht would've drafted breakout star earlier if he knew how good he was
Gay is the second kicker picked by the Buccaneers that didn't last longer than a year with the franchise, a hard lesson learned for general manager Jason Licht and one he likely won't ever make again after going 0/2. Just three years before drafting Gay with the 145th overall pick, the Bucs selected the best college kicker in history, former Florida State Seminole Roberto Aguayo.
Following his lone season in Tampa Bay, Gay went on to become the starting kicker for the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl and received a Pro Bowl invitation. Following his stint with the Rams, Gay then turned his success into a massive four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Colts with $13 million guaranteed in 2023.
Now, just two years into said contract, the Colts have decided to move on and Gay will be in search of a new home with two years and $9.5 million remaining on his contract.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM reveals big insight into this year's draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
