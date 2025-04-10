Colts release former Buccaneers, Super Bowl-winning kicker

Bucs Gameday

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker is now on the search for a new home after being released by the Indianapolis Colts.

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away now, and teams are starting to narrow down their draft boards as they welcome in their new crop of collegiate players. This offseason has been a fun one with moves being made all over the place.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no exception to this, as they have done pretty much everything that the fan base has wanted up to this point and likely will continue to do so by going heavy on the defensive side of the ball in the draft.

With the NFL draft quickly approaching, teams are making some final moves to make room or save themselves some money. While the Bucs haven't necessarily let anyone big go, the Indianapolis Colts just released Tampa Bay's former fifth-round pick of the 2019 draft, kicker Matt Gay.

Gay is the second kicker picked by the Buccaneers that didn't last longer than a year with the franchise, a hard lesson learned for general manager Jason Licht and one he likely won't ever make again after going 0/2. Just three years before drafting Gay with the 145th overall pick, the Bucs selected the best college kicker in history, former Florida State Seminole Roberto Aguayo.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay makes a field goal against the Houston Texans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay makes a field goal against the Houston Texans. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Following his lone season in Tampa Bay, Gay went on to become the starting kicker for the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl and received a Pro Bowl invitation. Following his stint with the Rams, Gay then turned his success into a massive four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Colts with $13 million guaranteed in 2023.

Now, just two years into said contract, the Colts have decided to move on and Gay will be in search of a new home with two years and $9.5 million remaining on his contract.

