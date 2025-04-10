ESPN analyst links Buccaneers with two highly-touted defensive prospects
There are a few different ways the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go in the NFL Draft, but most experts, analysts and fans know that there's a particular area of need — the defense. The Bucs are looking to add to their defensive unit, and two of their biggest positions of need are at the inside linebacker position alongside veteran Lavonte David and in the edge rushing room.
Tampa Bay may have signed Haason Reddick to try and bolster its edge rushing prowess, but getting younger names in the building is never a bad thing. Additionally, the team could use someone at the second level to clean up what that stout front can't contain, and the team has been looking for a strong player to partner David and do just that. That's why ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid linked the Bucs will two highly-touted defensive prospects in ESPN's newest draft intel piece — Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell and Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Here's what Reid had to say about the potential fits in Tampa Bay:
"Defense is a priority for the Bucs, and two names that have been linked to them the most are linebacker Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College). Campbell is viewed as a potential eventual successor to Lavonte David and a long-term centerpiece of Bowles' defense. And Ezeiruaku has become a hot name in league circles and could be drafted much higher than originally expected."
Both names could be drafted higher than Tampa Bay. Campbell is a versatile prospect who has played both edge rusher and inside linebacker at the college level, and his athleticism and production make him a highly-valued prospect. He recently had shoulder surgery, however, and that could keep him out into training camp — that would be tough for a rookie in a Todd Bowles system, so whether or not the Bucs are okay with that remains to be seen.
Ezeiruaku has been a name floated around for the Bucs before Haason Reddick signed, but even then, his production is hard to overlook. He had an astonishing 16.5 sacks in 2024, and his bend should be enticing to any team. The Bucs could add him and allow him a year to learn in the rotation with Reddick and Yaya Diaby, and if that goes well, they could have a fearsome pass rush in the coming years.
No one knows how the draft will fall until it does, however, so the Buccaneers could miss out on both — or, with the option to pick both, go somewhere else. It will be impossible to know until April 24, when the Bucs will pick No. 19 on Day 1.
