Insider shares 3 biggest Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft needs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just days away from the start of the NFL Draft, and they have a few needs to fill by the end of the weekend.
Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer detailed the team's three biggest needs (EDGE rusher, inside linebacker and cornerback) suggested by opponent's rival scouting groups.
Bucs have three big needs
"This could be a fourth edge rusher in five picks, and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku is one to watch right here—the Bucs struck on a “traits” edge rusher four years ago, in taking Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round, and Ezeiruaku is the anthesis of that," Breer wrote.
"He was hyper productive, and a big-time program guy at BC, and is considered relatively safe, even if he’s a bit small for the position. Corner would also be in play here, with Kentucky speedster Maxwell Hairston a potential fit for the Bucs."
The NFL Draft is set to start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from inside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
