Insider shares 3 biggest Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft needs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three primary positional needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just days away from the start of the NFL Draft, and they have a few needs to fill by the end of the weekend.

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer detailed the team's three biggest needs (EDGE rusher, inside linebacker and cornerback) suggested by opponent's rival scouting groups.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bucs have three big needs

"This could be a fourth edge rusher in five picks, and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku is one to watch right here—the Bucs struck on a “traits” edge rusher four years ago, in taking Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round, and Ezeiruaku is the anthesis of that," Breer wrote.

"He was hyper productive, and a big-time program guy at BC, and is considered relatively safe, even if he’s a bit small for the position. Corner would also be in play here, with Kentucky speedster Maxwell Hairston a potential fit for the Bucs."

The NFL Draft is set to start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from inside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Published
