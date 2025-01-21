Jaguars Insider Has Buccaneers OC Liam Coen As Favorite for HC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 season came to an abrupt end a couple of weeks ago when they fell to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs 23-20 after battling all season long through adversity to win the NFC South for a fourth consecutive season and make the playoffs.
While their hopes of a playoff run came to a dashing halt, the Buccaneers' future remains bright. However, they will have to have a strong 2025 offseason to correct some of the issues that plagued them throughout this season. Unfortunately, the Bucs could suffer another loss as current offensive coordinator Liam Coen has appeared as the top option for the Jacksonville Jaguars to become the team's next head coach.
According to comments made by Jags' radio play-by-play announcer Frank Frangie on 1010 XL sports radio in Jacksonville last week, the Jaguars' top option was former Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. However, Johnson has since signed on to become the Bears' next head coach, meaning that Coen is likely the franchise's Plan B.
"What I hear is they really like Liam Coen, like not like him, but really like him," Frangie commented. "That he did really well in his interview a couple of nights ago. It was an 8:30 PM interview. And if it's not Ben Johnson, it's Liam Coen."
Losing Coen would be a huge loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he has helped turn the offense around in just a single season. The Buccaneers ranked in the top five of multiple offensive categories across the league, finishing the regular season third in total offense, third in passing offense, fourth in rushing offense, fourth in scoring offense, fourth in red zone offense and first in third-down offense.
The Bucs' running game went from the worst in the NFL to one of the best and Baker Mayfield was able to set career highs in numerous statistical categories under the tutelage of Coen. Losing Coen would mark the second time in as many years that the Buccaneers would have lost their offensive coordinator to another team, as Dave Canales left for the Carolina Panthers' head gig this past offseason.
The move for the Jaguars would make a ton of sense as they look to get the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is entering the prime of his professional career. The Buccaneers likely want to keep Coen around, but at what price will that be possible?
