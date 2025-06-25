Jason Licht suggests one Bucs position group could be best in the NFL
Over the years, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht has proven to have both strengths and weaknesses. Of those strengths, it could be argued that identifying and developing offensive line talent is at the very top of the list.
Not only has Licht shown an affinity for drafting talented offensive linemen over the years, but he's managed to get really good value when doing so. Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, Alex Cappa and Robert Hainsey were all drafted by Licht, with each player proving to be a starting-caliber player and ultimately earning second contracts with either Tampa Bay or another organization. Additionally, each of those players — with the exception of Tristan Wirfs — was selected in Rounds 2 or later.
Meanwhile, despite being taken in the first round, Tristan Wifs still qualifies as a draft steal considering the fact that three other OTs were drafted before him in 2020. Since then, not only has Wirfs proven to be the best offensive lineman selected in that draft class, but at just 26 years of age, he already boasts four Pro-Bowls and three All-Pros (including first team honors at both right and left tackle). Wirfs has a strong case for being considered the best tackle in the NFL.
Through free agency, Licht has also found value, bringing in players like Ryan Jensen and more recently, Ben Bredeson, each of whom produced career years in red and pewter, securing second contracts to remain with the Bucs.
Based on his track record, it's safe to say that Jason Licht knows a thing or two about quality offensive line play. And in a recent interview with Bucs beat reporter Rick Stroud, Licht offered a very strong statement regarding the quality of the offensive line unit he's assembled in Tampa Bay for 2025.
“It feels awesome. I’ll flashback to the first half a decade I was here… It was my dream to one day have 5 solid starters, like we have right now, that arguably could be potentially the top unit in the NFL." Licht said. "It’s not crazy to say, you know?”
Licht also spoke passionately about the importance of having a quality offensive line.
“It all starts with the offensive line because they protect the most important player on the team and they’re responsible," he said. "If you can run the ball, you’re protecting the QB as well, so it’s hard to say that’s not the most important unit on the entire team.”
During this particular interview, Jason Licht could barely contain his excitement for the upcoming season. Hearing him discuss not only the importance of the offensive line, but his belief in the unit he's assembled, there's no question that the Bucs OL is a big reason why he is so excited and optimistic about the Buccaneers' chances in 2025.
