Jason Licht recalls a favorite Buccaneers moment during Tom Brady era
There was plenty to remember during the three years Tom Brady was the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The biggest, of course, was when the Bucs won their second franchise Super Bowl in 2020, the first year Brady came to town. The ensuing boat parade was also a legendary moment in Bucs history, with Brady tossing the Super Bowl trophy across the water into the waiting hands of tight end Cameron Brate.
Those are the big moments, and naturally, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has a fondness for them. He spoke with the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud on Stroud's podcast, Sports Day Tampa Bay, about a number of subjects, and one that came up was his favorite moments outside of football. In a few cases, he mentioned football-related things — the boat parade, of course, was an easy mention — but there was one more thing Licht named as an incredible experience.
In 2022, the Buccaneers went to Munich, Germany, to face off against the Seattle Seahawks. Tampa Bay won that game 21-16, and the passion of the German fans and their knowledge of the team stuck in Licht's mind.
"Germany, those fans were incredible," Licht said. "I just remember going to that brew house. And all the Bucs fans from Germany and Switzerland there. It didn't matter if you were the GM, the head coach. I remember [equipment director] Brad Berlin walks in and they're chanting Brad Berlin's name because they see him on the website. And they, you know, [VP of sports medicine and performance] Bobby Slater, you know, the trainer — They're so knowledgeable."
Licht also sung praises of Tampa Bay's international fans from the UK, who also traveled to Germany for the game. The trip had such a big effect on him that he told his wife afterward that he wouldn't mind moving back there when everything is said and done.
"I told my wife, I said, 'We retire in Germany,'" Licht said.
The Bucs haven't had an international game since then, and won't be playing one in 2025, but they've been assigned Germany as their international market by the NFL. As a result, there's a good chance the Bucs will be back at some point in the future, and when they do return, they'll have a passionate fanbase waiting for them.
