Ex-Bucs WR Antonio Brown reportedly leaves country amid attempted murder warrant
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have distanced themselves from Antonio Brown since his dramatic exit from the team in 2021, and since then, Brown has faced legal troubles for a number of incidents.
The latest incident came in May, when Brown was involved in an incident outside of a celebrity boxing event. Brown reportedly took out a firearm and fired shots at someone after getting into an argument, as as a result, a warrant was put out for his arrest on the charge of attempted murder with a firearm.
The former Buccaneers receiver posted on social media over the weekend, claiming he is “out the country,” sparking speculation that he may be attempting to avoid legal consequences tied to a serious criminal charge.
Despite the seriousness of the charge, there has been no public indication that law enforcement has made efforts to serve the warrant. With Brown potentially overseas and showing no signs of returning, his legal situation may remain in limbo for the foreseeable future.
This is yet another unfortunate chapter in the post-NFL life of Antonio Brown. Once considered one of the most electric wide receivers in football, Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and helped the team win Super Bowl LV during Tom Brady’s first season in Tampa.
But his tenure was soon short. Brown removed his jersey and exited mid-game during a 2021 contest against the New York Jets, which would be the final game of his career.
