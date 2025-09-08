Jon Gruden had awesome reaction to Bucs beating Falcons that fans will love
Former Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden has maintained his love for the Bucs and Tampa Bay ever since he left the team. He still lives in the area, for starters, but even with two different stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, he's still gone to bat for his former team over the years.
Now, Gruden is with Barstool Sports in a role that has brought him to the forefront of national attention. He does a lot of work covering every team in the NFL as Barstool's analyst and one of their biggest content creators, but he still has plenty of love for the Bucs — and he showed it after Tampa Bay's win on Sunday.
Jon Gruden was loving the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers engaged in a hard-fought battle against the Falcons on Sunday, and they were able to fend off Michael Penix Jr. and his squad 23-20 after Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a kick that would have sent the game to overtime. Gruden kept a close eye on the game, and he popped off when the Buccaneers took the victory after Koo's missed kick.
"He pushed it! He pushed it!" Gruden said, after seeing Koo's kick. "Tampa Bay! Hell yeah, that rookie right there. Buccaneers, baby."
It's likely the rookie he was talking about was Emeka Egbuka, who caught two touchdown passes and netted 67 yards for the Buccaneers in his debut showing against the Falcons. That'll have Gruden "feeling real nicey," as he likes to put it, and Buccaneers fans are sure to be happy at their former Super Bowl-winning coach still cheering them on in 2025.
Between his Ring of Honor induction, his appearance at Tampa Bay's 50th Anniversary documentary sneak peak and his recent part in Tampa Bay's schedule release, Gruden remains an important figurehead for Tampa Bay football — and Buccaneers fans will hope to see him cheering a lot more this season once the Buccaneers continue to go through their schedule.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Vita Vea play in Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons matchup?
• The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency
• 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers award predictions
• Buccaneers make announcement including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans