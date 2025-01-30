Julian Edelman teases uncertainty about Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LIX booth commentating
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and NFL Legend, Tom Brady, will be returning to the Super Bowl next weekend, albeit, in a different role than the last time he hoisted the trophy a few years ago. Brady dove right into the next chapter of his career as a color commentator for FOX Sports and now will have the opportunity to call the big game during his first season on the job.
Considering that Brady has seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVPs, there aren't many people more suited for the moment. The game will surely bring out some passion and emotion considering all of his past experience at the highest level of football.
One of his former teammates and good friends, Julian Edelman, believes Brady will be extra animated on the mic because he knows exactly what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going through. At the same time, Mahomes is on a quest to do something that Brady never accomplished - win three Super Bowls in a row.
"I think it's going to be a great performance by him because he's gonna get to show us inside looks to things that only he knows that Patrick Mahomes is going through," Edelman said during an appearance on Fox and Friends earlier this week.
"I guarantee he's probably going to be very fired up," Edelman continued. "He's going to probably be imagining himself in those situations."
It is worth noting that Brady is forced to adhere to some interesting rules leading up to games that he calls due to being a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Those restrictions include preventing him from entering team facilities, attending practices, or joining pregame production meetings with teams or players.
That's certainly got to make a hard job even tougher but Brady is a professional, after all. Edelman isn't worried about his abilities despite the limitations.
"I'm sure he can figure it out on his own. I'm pretty confident coaches and players of the other team don't mind talking to Tom Brady," Edelman quipped.
Brady has already confirmed that he'll be returning to the booth for the second season of his astronomical ten-year deal that he signed with FOX. He'll be joined by play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt on the call for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.
Edelman will have an important role in the coverage himself as an NFL Analyst for FOX. He's appeared on FOX NFL Kickoff for the last two seasons. Edelman will be assisting Brady and Burkhardt in New Orleans. He's also expected to appear in a commercial for Angel Soft.
The NFL veteran was a teammate of Brady's from 2009-19 when the two were with the New England Patriots. They won a pair of championships together, including the epic 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
