Baker Mayfield breaks record Tom Brady never did with the Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has quickly become a franchise favorite for his gritty and passionate play. Mayfield guided the Buccaneers to back-to-back NFC South titles while earning a three-year/$100 million extension in the process. Amazing, he's putting together some of the best years of his career despite a revolving door at offensive coordinator.
In 2024, Mayfield completed a career-high 407/570 passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while adding 378 yards and three more scores on the ground. Mayfield threw for 300+ yards in six games, including a season-best 370 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Baltimore in October. He tossed five touchdowns and zero interceptions in Tampa Bay's massive win against Carolina in December.
The performance has Mayfield breaking a Buccaneers franchise record that even Tom Brady didn't acquire during his time in pewter and red. In just two years with the team, Mayfield has already earned two Pro Bowl invitations, making him the first quarterback in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Mayfield will be replacing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who opted out of the Pro Bowl after falling in the NFC Championship against Philadelphia last weekend. Coincidentally, Daniels and the Commanders eliminated the Buccaneers in the opening round of the postseason. Tampa Bay began and ended its season against Washington.
Brady spent three seasons with the Buccaneers and guided the franchise to a victory in Super Bowl LV. He made 15 Pro Bowls during his illustrious career but only one of those came with Tampa Bay back when he led the league in touchdown passes in 2021. He retired after the conclusion of the following season, beginning the streak of NFC South championship runs that Mayfield has helped continue.
Mayfield joins Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold on the NFC team. The Pro Bowl games will begin on Thursday, January 30, with the Skills Showdown. The Pro Bowl Games Champion is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 in Camping World Stadium. The exhibition will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.
The Buccaneers have Mayfield under contract through the conclusion of the 2026 season. He'll be playing for his eighth different offensive coordinator in eight years next fall after Liam Coen departed to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Who Do The Buccaneers Have Under Contract At Quarterback In 2025?
Baker Mayfield, 8th year
Michael Pratt, 2nd year
