Bucs Rookie Center Once Again Out in Thursday Practice
It's looking more and more like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a crucial lineman when they head to New Orleans to play the Saints.
Tampa Bay's injury report released on Thursday revealed that Graham Barton, Tampa Bay's first-round pick this year, once again did not participate on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Barton was also out on Monday, so unless he makes a big leap in Friday's practice, he's looking less and less likely to play in Sunday's game against New Orleans.
READ MORE: Bucs Practice Facility and Stadium Suffers Only 'Cosmetic' Damage
That wasn't the only notable part of the injury report. Three other players were downgraded to non-participants on Thursday, with defensive lineman William Gholston, wideout Kameron Johnson and running back Rachaad White all showing up as DNP on the injury report. Johnson and White were both limited on Wednesday, but curiously, Gholston was a full participant on Wednesday before being downgraded to out on Thursday.
Luke Goedeke, who has been out with a concussion since Week 1, was a full participant in practice again, so it bodes well that he could return against the Saints. Calijah Kancey was another full participant, so while Barton could be missing, the Bucs could gain back two players they've been missing for quite a while.
