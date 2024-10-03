Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in their first divisional matchup of the year on Thursday Night Football. Coming off a short week, the Bucs are still pretty banged up and will be without several starting players on both sides of the ball. This game isn't a must-win for the 3-1 Bucs pers-se, but if they can secure a victory it will put them in the driver's seat of the NFC South division they are currently leading. Thursday night games are weird, though, and anything can happen. The Bucs are on the road and a short week of rest and the Falcons arguably need this game more than the Bucs. However, I think the Bucs can pull out the win, but only if they follow these keys to cannon fire.
Build Upon Last Week's Success In The Run Game
After a strong start against the Commanders, the Bucs run game disappeared the next two weeks and didn't resurface until their win over the Eagles. In a primetime matchup against a struggling Falcons team, the two-headed monster of Rachaad White and Bucky Irving must bring it. The Bucs are averaging just under (96) 100 yards per game on the ground and though their yards per carry average (4.1) is up they still rank in the bottom 10 of the league. This is a perfect week to build upon their success running the ball last week against Philadelphia.
The Falcons have been one of the worst teams against the run this season. They've allowed an eighth-worst 582 yards on the ground, allowing an average of four yards per carry, four touchdowns, and 40 first downs gained by rushers. Those numbers set the stage for White and Irving to have a big game rushing allowing the Bucs to control the clock and pace of the matchup. With a little Baker Mayfield magic sprinkled in The Bucs should and must have success on the ground to emerge victorious.
Be Efficient On Third Down
The Bucs have had plenty of success on third down this season and that needs to carry over into Thursday Night Football against the Falcons. Tampa Bay ranks eleventh in the league at third down conversion rate with a 42.55% efficiency rating. Baker Mayfield has leaned heavily on wide receiver Chris Godwin on the drive extending down and they have found success. Godwin has 21 first down receptions, which is second-best in the NFL.
On the flip side, Atlanta's defense has allowed the sixth most third down conversions to offenses at a whopping 47.37%. The Bucs can take advantage of this team that still hasn't figured out its pass rush and has struggled to stop teams from moving the chains. It's not much better on offense for the Falcons, as they are having difficulty converting on third down with the league's fourth-worst conversion rate at 26.32%. If the Bucs offense can convert their third-down plays and the defense can shut them down, the Bucs should have an easy time in Atlanta.
Rattle Kirk Cousins Early
The Bucs' pass rush came alive against the Eagles last Sunday. After a two-week lull that included zero sacks, the defense exploded for six sacks on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby finally hit paydirt last week with a strip sack and is among the league leaders in pressures with 21 on the year. The Bucs as a team have the fifth most pressures in the league with 77 and will be going up against a Falcons offensive line that is banged up, missing their starting center, and has let up a ton of pressure through the first four weeks of the season.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has been pressured 50 times this season with defenders bringing him down for six sacks. The already limited mobility of Cousins is further worsened by his recovery from an Achilles injury he suffered last year that he doesn't look all the way back from. The pressure has forced Cousins to get rid of the ball sooner than he would like to and has led to several turnovers on the season. He currently has four interceptions but has seven turnover-worthy throws on the year. If the Bucs can rattle him early, making him feel the pressure, it could eventually lead to turnovers from the Bucs defense who had two strip sacks against the Eagles in Week 4.
