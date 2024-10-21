Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Ravens
It's primetime under the lights on Monday Night Football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. In a clash of two of the NFL's best teams, both will be vying to further their postseason chances and get to a 5-2 record. The Bucs have a chance to claim sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a victory and prove they can compete against one of the league's elite teams. As the Buccaneers head into the toughest part of their schedule this season, they can improve their chances and come out with a win if they follow these keys to cannon fire.
Feed Mike And Chris
Chris Godwin is off to an incredible start to the season. Coming into this weekend, Godwin was leading the league in receptions, touchdowns, first downs, yards after the catch and was third in receiving yards. To put it simply, he has been a monster that no team has been able to stop. He is in for another very juicy matchup this week against a Ravens defense that has struggled in pass defense and protecting the middle of the field from receivers.
With the NFL's 31st pass defense, the Bucs must find a way to get Mike Evans going early. The Ravens' defense allows nearly 300 yards per game to opposing offenses and has struggled to contain explosive plays allowing 36 passes of 20+ yards on the season. The last time these two teams faced off in 2022, Evans had six receptions for 123 yards. The Bucs must get Evans going who has struggled to put up yards this season and has his 1,000-yard streak in jeopardy if they can't turn things around. This is the defense against which to do it.
Get Out To A Fast Start
Getting out to a quick start is important every game but it means even more against the Ravens. Going back to last season, Baltimore has held a lead in every game except one, and to start this season the Ravens have scored first in every game they have played. Getting out to a lead early would be preferred but the Bucs can't afford to fall behind early to a Ravens team averaging 29 points per game.
When the Bucs have been able to jump out to an early lead it has allowed head coach Todd Bowles to be more creative on defense, stifling opposing offenses. If the Bucs can build an early lead it will play into their hands even more as Baltimore will have to go away from their vaunted run game and need to pass it through the air. Tampa Bay also needs to capitalize when they reach the red zone and not settle for field goals against a Ravens defense that is in the bottom half of the league in scoring and red zone efficiency.
Control The Clock
The Ravens run defense is legit. Six games into the season, teams just can't run the ball against Baltimore's defensive front. Opposing offenses are averaging just 59 yards per game and have only allowed five rushing touchdowns. Nnamdi Maduibuke, Michael Pierce, and Travis Jones have anchored a defensive line that has allowed just four explosive plays on the ground all season, while Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson have been flying to the ball from their linebacker spots.
The Ravens defense has been stout against the run, but that doesn't mean the Bucs shouldn't try to run the ball — they just need to be smart about how they do it. Using it to extend drives by churning clock will be paramount to keeping Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense off the field. Utilizing a smaller, shiftier back like Bucky Irving will also play into the Bucs' hand to keep the clock moving. short passes and completions will all help the Buccaneers offense eat up time of possession, which will be key if they plan on coming out of Monday Night Football with a win.
