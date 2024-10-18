Bucs Gameday

Bucs Legend Named to GMFB 'Angry Runs' Hall of Fame

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend is getting recognized for his fabled playstyle.

River Wells

Dec 17, 2006; Chicago, IL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback (40) Mike Alstott breaks away from Chicago Bears cornerback (24) Ricky Manning Jr. to score a rushing touchdown during the 3rd quarter at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Jerry Lai
There have been some angry runners in NFL history, but perhaps none angrier than Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott.

Alstott — a member of Tampa Bay's Ring of Honor — ran for 5,088 yards and 58 touchdowns during his time with the Buccaneers. He was particularly known for his ability to break tackles, sometimes bouncing off scores of defenders en route to touchdowns. He is one of the original angry runners, and now, he's getting recognized as such by the NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

GMFB's Kyle Brandt has been well known for his "Angry Runs" segment, where he showcases runs every week that feature players breaking tackles and getting downhill fast. On Friday, he debuted his Angry Runs Hall of Fame — and his last induction, after former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III, was Alstott himself.

And not only was Alstott an inductee — he showed up on set to be inducted by Brandt in person. Check out the video with the two of them below:

Brandt gave Alsott his Angry Runs Hall of Fame jacket to officially enshrine him. And it was a worthy induction — Alstott won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a nightmare for defenders everywhere during his 11-year career.

