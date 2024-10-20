Bucs Best Bets vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a brutal stretch of schedule in the next few weeks, and this one could be the toughest game of them all. The Bucs will be on primetime on Monday night to face off against the high-flying Baltimore Ravens, who boast perhaps the best offense in the national football league.
Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Saints on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 11-7
Bucky Irving Anytime Touchdown (+105)
Per Fanduel, Bucky Irving is the only Bucs player listed with plus odds for this — and you should take advantage. Irving has carved out an increased role for himself, and even with Todd Bowles' purported "three-headed monster", Rachaad White is still dealing with a nagging injury and is questionable. With the "Buck and Tuck" pair doing so well, take a flyer on this one even with a stout Ravens rushing defense.
READ MORE: Bucs WR Mike Evans Shares Tom Brady Story on Rich Eisen Show
Bucs First Drive Field Goal Attempt (+330)
I've been burned on this one before, but it keeps calling back to me. Tampa Bay's scored a touchdown on their opening drive in the past three games, but this Ravens defense is tough to run against. Expect Tampa Bay to have a good time passing early, but the drive may stall out due to run game troubles. If that happens, it will likely be in Ravens territory, so throw a bet down on this one.
Each Team to Score in All Four Quarters (+700)
Here's a bet that's unlikely on the surface — and the odds reflect that — but a low-risk bet may reap some strong rewards. The Ravens have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, so Baker Mayfield and company might flourish in Tampa Bay. On the flip side, they have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, so the same could apply. This may be a sneaky good bet for a game that could turn into a shootout.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• How Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership Will Affect His Broadcasting
• Bucs WR Earns Star From Tom Brady For Week 6 Game vs. Saints
• Bucs Make Roster Moves After Injuries vs. Saints