Last two Buccaneers OCs to face each other in Week 1 Panthers-Jaguars matchup
It'll be a battle of the big cats in Week 1 of the NFL season — and for Buccaneers fans, two familiar faces.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in 2022, and after that, they hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator. Canales coached a solid season that revivified quarterback Baker Mayfield's NFL career and saw the Bucs win a Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he would only stay for a year before agreeing to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
The Bucs hired Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen after that to rousing success, with Coen leading Tampa Bay to a top 5 offense in the NFL. He wasn't long for the Bucs either, though, as after a lengthy and controversial saga, he took the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching job and left the Bucs reeling for a new offensive coordinator for the second year in a row.
Now, both coaches are set to duel each other in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The Jaguars and Panthers will play each other in Week 1 in Jacksonville, per FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, and the two former Buccaneers offensive coordinators will face off against each other.
Canales coached the Carolina Panthers last year, and with a brutal roster and his first year at the helm, it didn't go too well. The Panthers went just 5-12, but with a retooled roster and a newly-inspired quarterback in Bryce Young, Carolina could try to make a run at the NFC South and the Buccaneers in 2025.
The Jaguars retooled their entire front office by bringing in Coen and new GM James Gladstone, both of whom will be in their respective roles for the first time. Coen has new two-way superstar Travis Hunter to utilize after the Jaguars traded up to get him, and he'll look to defend his home turf against a hungry Panthers team.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will have Josh Grizzard as offensive coordinator when they travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons in a crucial Week 1 matchup.
