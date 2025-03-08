Lavonte David sends message to Buccaneers fans after new contract
Lavonte David is back. And he has more football to play.
David has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 13 seasons now, and heading into his 14th, he had to think about potentially retiring from the game of football as he has for the last few seasons. David has had a storied career in Tampa Bay and no Bucs fan would likely blame him for hanging up his cleats, but that won't be happening in 2025 — he's set to return to the Buccaneers for one more year on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.
Bucs fans are elated, of course, but so is David. He made sure to take to social media and send his fanbase a message after signing his new deal to come back in 2025.
"I love the game to much to give it up just yet!" David wrote on Instagram. "Good lord blessing me with another opportunity so I figured I should take advantage of it! Tampa I’m not done yet! See you soon!"
David is not as fast as he once was and his coverage skills are beginning to decline, but he was still a big contributor to Tampa Bay's defense in 2024 last year. He netted 76 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, showcasing his lethal football IQ and ball pursuit. He certainly still has some football left to play.
On top of that, the Buccaneers will need to start thinking about his successor. With David playing another year, he can teach linebacker SirVocea Dennis more of what he knows and can also mentor any potential new additions to the linebacker room in free agency or the NFL Draft.
