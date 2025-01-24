Bucs Gameday

Liam Coen Informs Buccaneers of His Decision With Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen informed his organization is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 25, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
After a saga of back and forth drama, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be saying goodbye to offensive coordinator Liam Coen as he becomes the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini is reporting that Coen is leaving Jacksonville with the job and is heading back to Tampa while his representation finalizes the terms of the deal. Additionally, the Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that Coen has informed the Buccaneers that he is taking the Jaguars job, all but confirming it from the team itself.

READ MORE: Buccaneers OC 'Ghosts' Liam Coen Franchise Ahead of Second Interview With Jaguars

Coen, 39, was the top candidate for the Jaguars head coaching job after Doug Pederson was fired earlier this month. However, Coen went back to Tampa after an interview without a job, along with a report that he was re-signing a deal with the Bucs to become one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.

However, after the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke earlier Thursday, tides began to change.

Russini reported that the "Jags' ownership called him directly and explained they will let him pick the general manager and would pay him "Ben Johnson" level money along with multiple years."

That was enough to bring Coen back to Duval County, where he will now call home.

