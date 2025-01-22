Liam Coen Spurns Jaguars, Stays With Buccaneers After New Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen isn't going anywhere.
Coen was up for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching job after a stellar season as offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, where he led the Bucs to a top-five ranking in multiple categories. There was legitimate fear that Coen would be offered the Jaguars job, but the Bucs wouldn't let it happen — ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Coen was offered a new contract that makes him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.
Coen arrived in Tampa Bay after multiple stints with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay and in Kentucky calling plays for the Wildcats. Coen succeeded Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who left after one year to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Coen was set to possibly do the same and leave after a year, but it seems like the Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht pulled out all the stops to get him paid and avoid taking a head coaching job — at least for one more year.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield will now get some continuity after putting up his best statistical season to date, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. The Bucs also had a 1,000-yard rusher in running back Bucky Irving last year under Coen's offense, and now, the Bucs will run it back next year in hopes of improving it even further under head coach Todd Bowles.
