What Does The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Draft Look Like According to ESPN?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 season was full of ups and downs, but they battled through adversity enough to reach a 10-7 regular season record to give them their fourth successive NFC South title and playoff berth. Unfortunately for the Bucs, the playoff run they had in mind didn't quite pan out as they were upset by the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round, ending their season at Raymond James Stadium.
With the 2024 season now all but in the rearview mirror, Tampa Bay will turn their attention to this offseason where they will have several decisions to make, including what to do at offensive coordinator if Liam Coen leaves for a head coaching job, free agency, trades, cuts, and so forth. However, one of the main ways that the Bucs can look to improve their roster is through the NFL draft that is set to take place in April from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Following Wild Card weekend, the Buccaneers wound up receiving the 19th pick in the upcoming NFL draft and while there is no clear direction in which way they plan on going, there is a thought that they will lean heavily into the defensive side of the ball considering that is where most of their weaknesses thrived this season. This is the reason why ESPN's Jordan Reid has the Buccaneers' draft outlook being geared toward finding some youth in their linebacker room.
"Tampa Bay has been inconsistent at linebacker and needs youth in that position group, as longtime standout Lavonte David will turn 35 later this month," wrote Reid. "Alabama's Jihaad Campbell is a young, ascending prospect who not only excels at the second level but can generate pressure with the pass rush on late downs."
The addition of Campbell would provide youth and athleticism at a position that desperately needs it. Campbell has the length and power to both rush the passer and stop the run, but where the Buccaneers desperately need help is in coverage. Campbell does everything well and doesn't necessarily boom at one thing or another. His athleticism allows for fluid hip movement which is also a coveted aspect of linebacker coverage in space and over the middle.
The future of Lavonte David is still up in the air, but he hasn't dropped off at this point of his career so it is likely we could see him return at least for another season. Adding to the defense will be pivotal for the Bucs as they struggled to stop opposing teams from scoring this season. Not only this, but the fundamentals such as tackling were lost and the team lacked winning the turnover battle. With many holes to fill it will be interesting to see what direction the Buccaneers decide to head once the draft does indeed roll around.
