Tom Brady’s Sharp Observation Wins Praise During Pivotal Lions-Commanders Playoff Moment
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found much-needed quarterback security in Baker Mayfield to succeed Tom Brady after a few years of service with the club, the NFL legend is now ushering in the next step of his career.
While Brady spent a year away from the gridiron after retiring from the Buccaneers, he's now set to wrap up his first season in the broadcast booth. The greatest NFL player of all time spent his year away from football to nurture his family relationships and business moves -- which led to him becoming a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brady still intends to honor his broadcasting contract with FOX, and most recently called a Divisional Round matchup between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.
In the fourth quarter, Brady made a quick realization that left fans in awe with his sharp observation and quick processing. With most of the quarter left to play, the Commanders were looking to convert on fourth down. The Lions had 12 defenders on the field, which Brady realized and urged the team to call a timeout.
"Need a timeout! 12 on the field, timeout! Timeout! Timeout! Nope. Nope. Oh no! What are they doin'?!" Brady said on the broadcast.
It was a rookie season for Brady in a sense, as he spent his first year in the broadcast booth to learn and grow in his role. Despite criticism all season long, this moment earned him praise.
