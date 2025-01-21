Longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Set To Return To Team in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now fully into their offseason after their 2024 season was upended in the Wild Card round by the Washington Commanders. This season, the Buccaneers were mired with injuries and had a tough time keeping depth on the defensive side of the ball while the offense flourished under first-year play-caller Liam Coen.
There are always plenty of changes that occur to a franchise during the offseason and for the Buccaneers that could mean having a new offensive coordinator in 2025 if Liam Coen is to take a head coaching gig elsewhere. Despite the possibility of Coen leaving for a head coaching position, the Buccaneers did receive good news on the coaching staff front as long-time NFL coach and consultant Tom Moore is set to reprise his role with the team again in 2025 at 86 years of age.
Moore has been an integral part of the transformation of the culture in Tampa Bay since arriving with the team with Bruce Arians back in 2019. He has set an example and been a tremendous sounding board for the players within the Bucs' locker room, having the respect of everyone who is associated with the organization.
Moore has an extensive history of working within the game of football. He started in the collegiate ranks before making his way into the professional ranks way back in the 1970s and has held numerous coaching titles throughout his 49 seasons.
Moore is a well-respected coach across the league and that stems from the success he has seen throughout his career, as he has coached some of the best players the league has ever seen including the likes of Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Barry Sanders, Marshall Faulk, Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James, just to name a few. Along his journey, Moore also compiled four Super Bowl victories while in the NFL with two coming with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one each with the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
