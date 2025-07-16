Massive Buccaneers defender named on the NFL's Top 100 Players list
In a league full of athletic specimens, Vita Vea is undoubtedly one of the NFL's most intimidating. It's not just the fact that he's 6'4" and 347 pounds, or the incredible power he displays on the field, but also the way he's able to move with such agility despite his overwhelming size. Combine those attributes with Vea's tenacity in the trenches, and it's easy to see why he's become one of the most impactful interior defensive linemen in the NFL.
Despite his established reputation as a game wrecker, Vea inexplicably did not crack the NFL's Top 100 players list last year. This year? The league took notice of his efforts as he was voted the 76th-best player in the league.
Vea is the second Buccaneers player to crack the NFL's Top 100 so far this year, with Lavonte David being the first, earning the 96th spot on the list.
Part of the fun of this annual exercise isn't just seeing where players are ranked by teammates and opponents, but also hearing different perspectives on what makes certain players so special in the eyes of their peers.
Buccaneers' All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs, offered some good analysis when asked to discuss his teammate on the other side of the ball.
"You break the huddle and you see Vita out there you're like 'son of a gun'... For being how big he is, like, somebody that big shouldn't move that fast. Terrifying," He exclaimed. "You can't let him get his momentum going... You can't let him get going, or you can't stop him."
Vea's former teammate turned opponent, Jameis Winston, also had some thoughts on big Vita's unique presence on an NFL field.
"The guy comes in, no gloves, no nothing. He's just big in the middle. He's powerful. Just dominant. No flash."
Saints' RB Jamaal WIlliams offered an entertaining explanation of Vea's power.
"Mr. Vea, Yeah. Gotta try. You still gotta try and get him out of there but it's still not an easy task. Another one of these AA gap nightmares that I just dislike." Williams said. "For that split second you're thinking like 'why am I playing this game? Why am I doing this to myself? Why is my body hurting?' That's how it feels getting hit by Vita."
Three-time All-Pro guard, and another NFC South opponent, Chris Lindstrom, offered a more technical description of what makes Vea such a handful for offensive linemen to deal with.
"He is extremely strong. Very long. And then he also plays fast. He gets off the ball really good. Vita is one of the biggest humans that there is out there," Lindstrom said.
Regardless of where Vea was to land on this particular list, the true value of his presence within Todd Bowles' defense is difficult to quantify. His unique combination of size, power and agility makes him a unique weapon capable of causing major issues for opposing offenses each and every week.
