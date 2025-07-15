Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Tristan Wirfs tremendously
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is viewed as one of the best players in the NFL.
While quarterbacks have the most impact on the field, one could argue Wirfs makes an equal amount of importance considering the facthe protects Baker Mayfield's blindside.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin listed Wirfs as Tampa Bay's most important player apart from Mayfield.
Wirfs critical to Bucs success
"Wirfs is one of the small handful of best tackles -- nay, offensive linemen in all of football. He unfortunately aggravated the knee injury that forced him to miss time last season and to alleviate the issue, meaning he is in danger of missing the start of the 2025 season," Dubin wrote.
"So much of Tampa's success last season was undergirded by having one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Without Wirfs, it's much more difficult for that success to be replicated. Even if he misses only a few games, he might not be himself when he comes back early in the season."
The Bucs are expected to start the season without Wirfs as he recovers from an arthoscopic surgery on his right knee.
Charlie Heck is expected to be in Wirfs' spot while he sits out, but it doesn't hold a candle to the type of value the former All-Pro brings to the table.
While Wirfs will still be rehabbing his knee, the Bucs will begin training camp practices on July 23.
