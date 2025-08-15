Mike Evans earns gift from Buccaneers after torching Steelers
There were discussions surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver Mike Evans making his 2025 preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Instead, it appears that Evans won't be in uniform on Saturday night.
Don't worry Buccaneers fans, if you're getting concerned about Evans' hamstring, that's actually not the case at all. Instead, the veteran pass-catcher has been so good during joint practices in Pittsburgh that Tampa Bay doesn't see much of a point in playing him.
Mike Evans Torches Steelers In Joint Practices, Earns Gift From Todd Bowles
Head coach Todd Bowles originally planned for his starters to play in the exhibition game against the Steelers. However, a few players earned the day off after showing out in practice this week.
Evans was one of those Buccaneers to earn the nod from Bowles, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.
Entering his 12th season in the NFL, Evans was focused going into joint practices with the Steelers. He showed up in a big way on Thursday, beating standout defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the majority of his opportunities.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' promising young safety suffers injury during training camp
There isn't any video floating around from the session but it sounds like Evans delivered one of his better outings in camp. It means even more when he's getting an opportunity to consistently battle with Ramsey.
Evans and Ramsey haven't met on the field during the regular season since November 6, 2022. In a game the Buccaneers defeated the Rams, 16-13, Evans posted five catches for 40 yards. Ramsey added nine tackles and two pass deflections for Los Angeles.
Outside of Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Lavonte David will also it out against the Steelers.
Evans Is Looking To Extend His NFL Record
The 2025 season could lead to more history for Evans, who is already the most established wide receiver in Buccaneers' franchise history. He ranks first in receptions (836), receiving yards (12,684), and receiving touchdowns (105) for Tampa Bay.
As things stand, Evans also holds the NFL record for 1,000+ yard receiving seasons to begin a professional career. At 11 and counting, Evans is looking to keep things rolling this fall. He needs at least three more 1,000+ yard seasons to tie Jerry Rice for the all-time record of 14.
It didn't come without plenty of drama last season. Evans appeared to be in doubt to reach the century mark after he missed three games and parts of another due to a hamstring injury.
The Buccaneers delivered for Evans on the final play of the regular season. With the game decided against the New Orleans Saints, Mayfield hit Evans for nine yards to keep the streak alive and bring Raymond James Stadium to its feet.
Up Next For The Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue their preseason slate against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 16. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.
READ MORE: Latest update on Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr.’s injury
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers pass rusher signs with Minnesota Vikings
• Emeka Egbuka makes strong first impression in Buccaneers debut
• Bucs running back making case for 53-man roster
• Promising Buccaneers UDFA named top rookie in Week 1 of preseason