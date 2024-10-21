Bucs WR Mike Evans Aiming for Career Milestones on Monday Night Football
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, there will be more than just a win or loss on the line.
In the game within the game and the standings within the standings, there are several key marks for Buccaneers and Ravens players to reach for.
Within them, Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans and Baltimore running back Derrick Henry simply playing in tonight's matchup make this one something a little more special than your average Monday Night Football showcase.
With Henry and Evans participating in the Week 7 matchup, it'll be the first time since Week 3 of the 2020 season that the active leaders in rushing and receiving touchdowns will compete against one another.
The last time it happened was between receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals and running back Adrian Peterson, then with the Detroit Lions.
That contest is also the last time two players with 100 career touchdowns each played in the same game. Henry currently has 102 career touchdowns and Evans has exactly 100 while sitting just one receiving score shy of the century mark in that category alone.
If the Ravens can total 168 rushing yards as a team against the Bucs, they'll become the fourth team since 1980 with 1,400 rushing yards or more in the first seven games of a season, and the latest to do it since they themselves achieved the mark in 2019.
On the defensive side for the Buccaneers, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is half a sack from matching and a full sack from passing Bill Bates (15.5) for the second-most sacks by a defensive back in the first five years of his career. That stat is since 1982 when sacks became an official statistic. Jamal Adams had 21.5 in his first five seasons and holds the record for most ever in the first five years of a career.
Whenever Evans gets his 100th touchdown reception, he'll become just the fifth player to do so in his first 11 seasons, joining Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss. New York Jets receiver Davante Adams is also on the hunt for this milestone but has already played in Week 7.
Finally, Henry needs one game of 100 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns to match Emmitt Smith for third-most games with that stat line or better. Smith did it 21 times in his NFL career playing most notably for the Dallas Cowboys.
