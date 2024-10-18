Bucs Owners Double Up Hurricane Relief Donation
The Tampa Bay area and the surrounding communities have been devastated over the past few weeks with Hurricane Helene, bringing intense storm surge to Florida's west coast after making landfall in the Big Bend area and Hurricane Milton, who passed through just last week bringing torrential rain and heavy winds causing even more damage around the area.
Following Helene, the Buccaneers' owners, the Glazer family, announced that they would be donating $1 million to the relief efforts and they have just announced that they would again be donating another $1 million following Milton, bringing the total hurricane relief donation to $2 million.
"The Tampa Bay region has experienced traumatic hardships caused by recent Hurricanes Milton and Helene and at times such as these, our community comes together to provide the support and resources that are desperately needed," the Glazer family stated in a press release. "As we continue the tireless work of recovering from the devastation that so many have experienced, we are committed to supporting the local agencies that are providing crucial services to our neighbors in need. Despite the difficulties of recent weeks, our resilient Tampa Bay community will persevere and thrive once again."
The impacts of these two hurricanes have been felt all over the east coast of the country with Florida and North Carolina seeing the worst of it. The Buccaneers dedicated their massive win over the New Orleans Saints this past week to all those in the community who were impacted or had a role in getting the communities back on their feet in such hard times.
That culminated with the team giving the City of Tampa and those first responders who were called into action a game ball once returning from New Orleans.
Tampa and the surrounding Tampa Bay areas have a long way to go in their rebuilding efforts, but if there is anything that has come from these hardships it's that the people of this community are resilient and can bounce back from adversity like none other.
Hurricane season is now a thing of the past and the Buccaneers and their fans will look forward to a great matchup in primetime when they host the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
