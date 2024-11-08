Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 10 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. They face a team that could impede their hopes for a Wild Card playoff berth at home, and if they do win, they could sit 5-5 before the bye week — lose, and they're 4-6 with very little room for error in the back half of the year.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
TE Cade Otton
The Cade Otton Renaissance officially lives. Otton has scored three touchdowns in two games and has amassed 258 yards in his last three games. He appears to be the focus of an offense devoid of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and as long as the train rolls, you should be starting him if you have him.
QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield looks a little limited with a toe injury, but it shouldn't matter too much. We doubted him against the Chiefs' stellar defense, but he still put up two touchdowns in a close 30-24 OT loss. He hasn't thrown less than two touchdowns since September. We're done betting against one of the NFL's most prolific touchdown passers this year.
Sit 'Em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
The Bucs defense gives up 27 points and 386.7 yards per game. That's not good. Look for another defense on the waiver wire.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving's production has been a tad down so far since reaggrivating his toe injury, unable to find the end zone in his last two games. Additionally, he's a running back in a committee, so his fantasy value drops if he isn't in the end zone. Might be worth it to wait and see what happens here and then let him rest up during the bye week.
