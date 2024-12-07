Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 14 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday, and with every 2-10 opponent comes the opportunity for fantasy points.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
RB Bucky Irving
The Raiders are decent defenders against the run, but Bucky Irving has simply been different with more touches. And he's getting more of them, too, after taking over in the back half of Tampa Bay's game against the Panthers and putting up over 150 yards on the ground in addition to three receptions for 33 yards. Irving is quickly emerging as an RB1, and you shouldn't leave him out of your lineup until he proves otherwise.
QB Baker Mayfield
Las Vegas' defense likes to give up points, coming in at 28th in the league in that metric. Baker Mayfield likes to score points, and he has a good chance to do it against a Raiders defense that is 21st in the NFL in red zone percentage. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is fourth, and when they do get in the red zone, expect Baker Mayfield to be a facilitator in that regard.
Sit 'Em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
Tampa Bay's defense, no matter who they happen to be playing, doesn't seem like a reliable option. They tend to give up a fair amount of points — they're 25th in the league in that metric, in fact — and they don't generate many turnovers, with the last interception the team has had coming in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints. Keep the Bucs' defense on the waiver wire.
TE Cade Otton
Since wideouts Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have returned to the fold, Otton's production has nosedived. He had just one reception against the Giants and four against the Panthers, and frequent drops have plagued him. He isn't generating production like he was a few games ago, so if you can, try to find another tight end.
READ MORE: Gerald McCoy Calls Out 'Spoiled' Buccaneers Fans Complaining About Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update for 2 Injured Defensive Starters
• Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on College Football Flag Planting Trend
• Panthers Player Gets Into it With Buccaneers Player After Loss