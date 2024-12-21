Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 16 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been putting up points all year, ranking fourth in the NFL in points per game. They'll head to Dallas to face off against the Cowboys on Sunday night football, and it will be yet another opportunity for fantasy owners to rack up some points.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
RB Rachaad White
Rachaad White has become a prominent member of Tampa Bay's offense. He's scored nine touchdowns in the last eight weeks, and with numbers like that, he remains a very valuable option at either your running back or flex spots. Bucky Irving is also a reliable option, of course, as Tampa Bay's run game has been clicking on all cylinders.
QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield had a few rough weeks after the bye, but he showed out with a four-touchdown performance against the Chargers last Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys have the worst red zone defense in the league, so Mayfield will have a lot of opportunities to keep his good streak going and put up some points against the Cowboys.
Sit 'Em
TE Payne Durham
It might be tempting to pick up Payne Durham on the waiver wire with news that Cade Otton is doubtful, but skip it for this week. Durham is talented, but Otton himself has had a lessened role in the offense with Jalen McMillan's emergence, so Durham might have an even smaller role if he gets the nod on Sunday.
WR Sterling Shepard
Speaking of smaller roles, Sterling Shepard's role in this offense has also quieted down a bit with McMillan scoring four touchdowns in two games. You probably have a lot of players on bye or you're dealing with injuries if you're thinking about starting Shepard here, but look for another wideout on the waiver wire instead.
READ MORE: Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With