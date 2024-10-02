Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 5 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a short week, and they'll be playing a division rival in the Atlanta Falcons. They'll be looking to win this one, and it should be a fun duel between two high-powered offenses.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans tends to do well in Atlanta, and he also has done well against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. See their matchup in Tampa Bay last year, for an example:
Evans also caught a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, so he's got some momentum on his side there. Evans had a quieter game the second time around last year against Atlanta, so he's due for another big one on Thursday night.
Expect Liam Coen to get him going in the game plan, so don't leave him on your bench on Thursday night.
WR Chris Godwin
But you also can't ignore Chris Godwin. Godwin broke his touchdown streak against the Eagles, failing to catch one, so he might get back on track against the Falcons. Additionally, he's gotten at least six receptions in any game he's played this year and at least 50 yards, so he remains a boon in PPR leagues. If you have Evans and Godwin, you might get a nice little double stack here, and if not, Godwin could be a nice flex option.
Sit 'Em
Buccaneers D/ST
The Buccaneers defense is plagued with injuries, and the Falcons offense has a lot of different ways to exploit it. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are a two-headed Hydra in the backfield and Drake London can cause problems in the passing game (and has often against Tampa Bay). Be a little cautious and find another (healthier) defense to play on Thursday.
WR Sterling Shepard
For anyone who sees Shepard on the waiver wire and thinks they might as well take a chance in a flex spot, don't bother. Not only will Mike Evans and Chris Godwin take the lion's share of passing downs, but Rachaad White will also likely be utilized in 21 personnel to make up for injuries to Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer. You're probably in bad shape if you're even considering this, but don't make a move for Shepard on the waiver wire.
