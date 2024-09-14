Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football Lineups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up a lot of points against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 (37, to be exact), and by extension, a lot of points on fantasy teams around the world. Now, they head to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 2, and showcasing an offense that explosive will likely be a tough task.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield baked last week, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns for 29.66 points in Week 1. He's probably not going to score that many points in Week 2, but it's important to keep in mind the scenario that he faces heading into Detroit.
Tampa Bay's defense is more than banged up (more on that later), so if the Buccaneers are gonna win this game, they'll probably do it in a shootout. Mayfield will have to throw a lot, and that naturally lends itself to more fantasy points down the line. Start Mayfield with the expectation that he'll be throwing the football a lot around this Lions secondary, and even a turnover could be worth it with a flurry of touchdowns.
WR Chris Godwin
Alright, alright, I learned my lesson quick. If you don't want to listen to me because I said to sit Chris Godwin last week, that's entirely fair — but I won't make the same mistake twice.
Godwin got a lot of work in the slot last week against the Commanders, and it seems OC Liam Coen envisions a Cooper Kupp-like role for him. That typically means a wealth of receptions, and he brought in eight catches for 83 yards in Week 1. That's great for regular fantasy leagues and even better for PPR leagues, so make sure you start him this time around in Week 2.
Sit 'Em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
This was a start last week, and that was because Tampa Bay was playing a rookie quarterback without a lot of weapons around him. Now, they're not only playing one of the best offenses in the NFL, but they're littered with injuries, too.
DT Calijah Kancey, S Antoine Winfield Jr. and CB Josh Hayes are all out for the game, leaving Tampa Bay's secondary thin. Jared Goff has found a lot of success against the Buccaneers in the past, and with a worse unit, they'll struggle to keep up. Keep this unit on the bench if you can, and if you can't, it might be worthwhile to check out the waiver wire this week.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving has a bright future and had a great game in Week 1 to the tune of 62 yards on just nine carries. And while he has some utility in the passing game, it might be worthwhile to see what happens this week before sticking him in your FLEX spot longterm.
With Luke Goedeke out of the equation, running to the right side of the field might prove a bit more difficult. Detroit's C.J. Reader is also making his debut on Sunday, so it could be a bit more difficult to get those explosive plays Irving was busting off in Week 1.
