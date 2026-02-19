Why This Buccaneers Offensive Starter Might Join Jaguars in Free Agency

Even though they didn't play each other this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars have a bit of a rivalry brewing.

That being said, any and all of the friction that exists between the two organizations stems strictly from Liam Coen, who, despite agreeing to terms with the Buccaneers to become the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL last offseason, left the Bucs waiting at the altar when he snuck off to instead accept the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

An entire season has passed since then, though, and both the Buccaneers and Coen have said all the right things — at least publicly — in terms of any ill will they may still have towards the other.

Coen is coming off a tremendously successful first year as an NFL head coach. In his debut season, Coen led the Jags to an AFC South title with a 13-4 regular season record — good for the fourth-best record in the entire league.

The Buccaneers on the other hand, lost eight out of their final 10 games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Cade Otton predicted to sign with the Jaguars

Despite Coen's success in Jacksonville, there is still plenty of room for improvement. And one way that Coen could look to achieve that heading into next season is to sign a key contributor from his old team who just so happens to be a free agent as well as an extremely versatile tight end.

In an extensive free agent breakdown for FOX sports, longtime Buccaneers' beat reporter Greg Auman recently predicted that very scenario coming to fruition.

"Otton, 26, has played a ton for the Bucs, with at least 92% of offensive snaps in each of the last three years." Auman wrote. "He's averaged 52 catches and 500 yards in Tampa, but he's also totaled only 11 touchdowns, getting his lone score of 2025 in the season finale."

After highlighting some of Otton's attributes, Auman continued to set up his prediction.

"The Bucs have precious little else at the position, so if they let him walk rather than pay $8 million a year or more, they'd have to invest in a proper replacement, either in free agency with limited options or in the draft. Jacksonville? A Liam Coen reunion might make sense."

For the record, Auman ranked Otton as the sixth best free agent tight end on the market. And to close off his blurb about the Bucs' free agent TE, he made his thoughts clear by officially predicting that Otton will sign with the Jaguars this offseason.

Final Thoughts

If Otton does decide to leave Tampa Bay in order to reunite with his former offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, it would leave another massive hole in the Bucs' offense. Cade Otton has been the team's best pass catcher and blocker at the tight end position for several seasons now, and the depth behind him is virtually non-existent.

Should Tampa Bay not retain his services, they would need to address the position themselves in free agency, the draft, or likely even both.

