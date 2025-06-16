New Bucs coach could take offense to higher level
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons with Josh Grizzard taking over for Liam Coen.
Coen was in the position for a year, replacing Dave Canales after he became the head coach of the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. Now, Grizzard is replacing Coen after he became the head coach of the in-state foe Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes there is a world in which the Bucs could be even better with Grizzard leading the offense.
READ MORE: Mike Evans names Buccaneers rival as one of his favorite WRs in NFL
Grizzard could keep Bucs rolling on offense
"The one downside of having a defensive-minded head coach like Todd Bowles is that he has to consistently get the offensive coordinator hire right," Ballentine wrote.
"Bowles is on a hot streak right now. Dave Canales was good enough to get a head coaching gig with the Panthers two years ago and he lost Liam Coen to the Jaguars head coaching job. This time, he promoted passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard.
"Tristan Wirfs called Grizzard a "wizard" this offseason. He'll need to be to keep the magic going that helped the Bucs finish third in success rate and fifth in EPA per play last season. They re-signed Chris Godwin and drafted Emeka Egbuka so Baker Mayfield could have one of the deepest receiving corps in the league."
Grizzard is one of the brightest young offensive minds in the NFL at just 34 years old. He was with the team last year, so there is already a comfortability and familiarity with the personnel in the system.
If Grizzard can lead the Bucs towards becoming one of the best offenses in the NFL once again, he might follow suit from Canales and Coen as a head coaching candidate.
READ MORE: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans dominates battles vs. these cornerbacks
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known