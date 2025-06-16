Mike Evans names Buccaneers rival as one of his favorite WRs in NFL
Game recognizes game — even when that respect is heading to someone in your division.
Few wideouts would be as qualified to evaluate wide receiver talent like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans. Evans has played for 11 years and netted 1,000 yards or more in each of them, and his 106 touchdowns are second in the league among all active skill position players. As a result, any wideout he's a fan of in the NFL is likely quite a good player, and that includes Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star Mike Evans reiterates potential retirement timeline
Evans was recently asked by FOX Sports who his favorite young wide receivers are in the NFL, and he named wide receivers like the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, the Houston Texans' Nico Collins and the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson. But he also named London, who he said he thinks plays a similar game to his.
"I've known Drake since he was in high school. (Former Bucs receivers coach) Andrew Hayes-Stoker was recruiting him (while at Illinois) and he asked me to reach out to him. I looked him up a little bit and was like, 'Man, this dude can hoop, and he can play football,'" Evans said. "So he was similar to me, and I've always been a fan of his game. We still talk sometimes, and we've swapped jerseys a few times."
London has had some up-and-down performances against the Buccaneers in the six games he's played against them, but when he plays well, he plays very well. He's had three games against the Bucs with 120 yards or more receiving, so Tampa Bay fans unfortunately know what he's capable of all too well.
He and Evans will get to square off twice once again in 2025 as the Buccaneers try to win their division for the fifth year in a row. The Bucs will play London and the Falcons the first time in Week 1 for both teams' season opener before squaring off again in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football. Both matches will be imperative, as the Falcons look to be the biggest threat to the Bucs in 2025 — so Evans will look to put up some big numbers, and the Bucs' defense will hope to stop London in his tracks.
READ MORE: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans dominates battles vs. these cornerbacks
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known