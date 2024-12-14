Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the hold on the division lead, but the important thing is staying there. And it'll be a tough task to do that when the Bucs play the Los Angeles Chargers on the road
Tampa Bay is a 3-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Chargers on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 18-15
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+140)
The Chargers are a very staunch red zone defense. Evans didn't get a touchdown against the Raiders, but the team will need his big body in the red zone against Los Angeles and he'll likely be an even bigger target if wideout Sterling Shepard can't go. He'll be double-teamed, but once the Bucs march down the field, it might not matter. Definitely take this one.
Rachaad White Anytime TD (+100)
Rachaad White has been on a roll lately. He's scored against the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders after the bye week, notching two in Week 14. With star running back Bucky Irving dealing with some injuries, he may be hampered even if he does play, so take this bet, too.
Over 45.5 Points (-105)
You don't get a huge amount of money here, but an over on points is always a safe bet when the Bucs are playing. When you combine that with Tampa Bay's injuries at safety that the Chargers can take advantage of, it seems like it could certainly be a high-scoring game at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.
