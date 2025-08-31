NFL Analyst predicts Buccaneers Super Bowl rematch
FS1’s First Things First host Nick Wright dropped a bold prediction for the 2025 NFL season.
Wright, during his early-season predictions, picked a Super Bowl showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
That matchup would be a rematch of Super Bowl LV in 2021, when Tampa Bay dominated Kansas City 31-9 to capture its most recent Lombardi Trophy. Four years later, Wright believes both squads have the roster and leadership to cross paths once again on football’s biggest stage.
The Chiefs factor
It’s no surprise that Wright, who has publicly proclaimed himself a Chiefs fan, penciled in Kansas City on the AFC side. Coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they are looking to capture that same success in 2025. Their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has made it routine to carry the Chiefs deep into January, and with Travis Kelce still producing and young weapons like Rashee Rice emerging, the offense remains dangerous. Their defense has steadily grown into one of the more reliable units in the league, giving them balance that wasn’t always there during Mahomes’ early years.
The Chiefs’ championship experience also makes them one of the hardest teams to eliminate once the postseason rolls around. Wright’s projection banks on Mahomes’ continued brilliance and Kansas City’s ability to reload year after year, keeping themselves firmly in the Super Bowl picture.
The Buccaneers’ path
But let’s get back to Tampa Bay, because Wright’s pick shows he sees something brewing on Florida’s west coast. The Buccaneers won the NFC South in 2024, but lost in the wild card round to the Washington Commanders. They have still proven they belong in the NFC mix, with veteran leadership with a roster that continues to evolve. The defense, as always, remains the backbone. Vita Vea clogs up the middle, Antoine Winfield Jr. makes plays all over the field and Lavonte David is still the heartbeat of the unit. That kind of core gives Tampa Bay a real chance to slow down any high-powered offense it faces.
Offensively, the Buccaneers are still rolling with a proven duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also added young receiver Emeka Egbuka giving their offense another weapon. The offensive line has taken steps forward, giving the quarterback Baker Mayfield more time. With young running back Bucky Irving entering his 2nd season after a breakout year,Tampa Bay looks built to make a playoff push.
For fans, a rematch with the Chiefs would be dripping with storylines. Tampa Bay could prove its 2021 win wasn’t just a one-off, while Mahomes would be chasing redemption after one of the toughest losses of his career. If Wright’s prediction comes true, Buccaneers fans could be in for one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason