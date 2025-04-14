NFL analyst says Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield could use 'Rory McIlroy-like moment'
Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy climbed the final steps of his mountaintop on Sunday when he emerged victorious at the Masters, completing a career grand slam. Reaching the top is always a great feeling — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans know it well, having witnessed a Super Bowl twice in franchise history — but can quarterback Baker Mayfield make it a third?
In honor of McIlroy's incredible achievement that truly launched him to golf's immortal pantheon, CBS writer Bryan DeArdo went over 10 quarterbacks who could use a McIlroy like moment — it took McIlroy 11 years since his previous major victory to don the green jacket, and CBS selected 10 quarterbacks who could use a Super Bowl championship to relieve them of the weight on their shoulders just as McIlroy did.
DeArdo picked Mayfield as one of his quarterbacks, reasoning that the question of whether or not Mayfield could win a Super Bowl remains.
"After his time in Cleveland came to an end, Mayfield toiled around for a season before getting a fresh start in Tampa in 2023. Mayfield has made the most of his opportunity with the Buccaneers. He's played some of the best ball of his career and has led the Buccaneers to a pair of division crowns. But he and his teammates came up short at home against Washington in last year's wild-card round, dropping Mayfield's playoff record to 2-3. The loss to Washington begs the following question: Is Mayfield good enough to lead a team to a Super Bowl? That question continues to be unanswered heading into 2025."
Like McIlroy, Mayfield has been waiting quite a while to reach his own mountaintop. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in college at Oklahoma, but he never won a college football championship — nor has he won a Super Bowl. He's one of many NFL quarterbacks still waiting for it, but can he bring the Bucs to the promised land?
Mayfield was excellent last year in many respects, throwing for 41 touchdowns and completing an astonishing 71% of his passes, but he also has turnover problems he needs to address — he led the league in both interceptions and fumbles last year. If he's able to clean up that side of his game and the Bucs can build a stout defense, Mayfield could end up lifting the Lombardi Trophy — just as McIlroy lifted the Masters Trophy on Sunday.
