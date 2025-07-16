NFL coaches, executives and scouts name Buccaneers WR one of league's best
Another top 10 rankings list, another Tampa Bay Buccaneer making his presence felt.
Over the course of the last week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has compiled a list of the top 10 players in the NFL at each of their respective positions. Reaching out around the league to coaches, executives and scouts, Fowler tabulates the votes and publishes the rankings position by position annually every summer before training camps open. This year, a Buccaneer has been featured in nearly every list.
Tristan Wirfs secured the highest ranking overall for offensive tackles and Luke Goedeke also received votes, as did right guard Cody Mauch when ranking interior linemen. Vita Vea claimed the ninth spot for defensive tackles, while Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David both landed at number seven for their respective positions. Baker Mayfield cracked the top 10 at 10th overall, while Bucky Irving received an honorable mention for running backs. With cornerbacks left to come, the only positions a Buccaneers player did not garner a single vote at were at tight end and edge rusher.
With wide receivers making their debut next in the series, the Bucs once again had a player ranked inside the top 10. Landing at No. 9 overall, Mike Evans became the latest Buccaneer to receive his flowers.
"If you're trying to win one game or win on third down, you're still picking him really high," an NFL general manager said. "He'll decline eventually, but I haven't seen any signs of it. He's still a beast."
Evans tied with four other receivers for the final two spots on the list, which prompted Fowler to reach back out to his sources for a tiebreaker vote. The future Hall of Fame receiver beat out Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Puka Nacua and Brian Thomas Jr. for the top spot, earning him the nod.
As Evans enters the final year of a two-year extension he signed in 2023, there has been some speculation nationally that Evans may choose to hang them up after the season ends. However, still playing at a high level, it wouldn't be surprising to see Evans re-sign with the Bucs and continue playing much like Lavonte David has, on a year-to-year basis.
"This might be it for him," a scout said. "But he looked awesome last year."
Evans indeed looked awesome last season, reaching 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season in dramatic fashion and scoring 11 touchdowns. And while Evans made the top 10, he wasn't the only Buccaneers wide receiver to receive votes from NFL front offices. Even after missing half of the season, Chris Godwin still received some consideration as one of the best receivers in the league. Only 26 receivers received votes in this year's polling, so for Godwin to be among them speaks volumes about what he was able to do before his season-ending injury.
