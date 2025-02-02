NFL GM equates massive Luka Doncic trade to Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase for Buccaneers' Mike Evans
The magnitude of the NBA trade conducted by the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers late Saturday evening can not be overstated.
Rarely, if ever, have we seen a superstar at the level of Luka Doncic traded. Let alone at just 25 years of age, more than likely still approaching the prime of his powers. The trade was so surprising, in fact, that most people doubted the legitimacy of the report when it was first shared by ESPN's most credible newsbreaker, Shams Charania.
Charania, for the first time ever, even felt the need to confirm his own report shortly after he initially broke the news on X, stating "Yes, this is real.".
Understandably, not just NBA fans, but the entire sports world was sent into a frenzy trying to make sense of what was arguably the most significant trade in NBA history.
Many NFL fans and media personalities took on the challenge of trying to compare the trade to a hypothetical exchange of NFL players in order to provide some context to those less familiar with the NBA superstars involved in the deal.
On Sunday morning, Jordan Schultz shared the perspective of an unnamed NFL GM on the trade.
“Imagine the Bengals shipping off Ja'Marr Chase to the Buccaneers for Mike Evans and a second-round pick.”
Of course, in this hypothetical scenario, the anonymous general manager who shared his opinion with Schultz is comparing Mike Evans to Anthony Davis, and Ja'Marr Chase to Luka Doncic.
It's not a bad comparison when you consider the fact that Davis remains one of the best players in the entire league at his position, despite being 31 years of age, just like Evans. On the other side, Ja'Marr Chase is not only significantly younger than Evans but viewed by most as a transcendent talent with many years of franchise-altering production ahead of him — just like Luka.
