NFL legend Bill Belichick shows love for 2 Buccaneers stars
It's always nice to get your props. It's even nicer to get your props from the greatest football head coach of all time,
Former New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is busy getting ready for his first season at North Carolina with the Tar Heels, but he still has plenty to talk about when it comes to the NFL. This year, he put out what he calls his "All-Belichick" team — a list of the NFL's best players that looks like it mirrors the Associated Press' All-Pro format.
Belichick released the list on Instagram, and it looks like two Buccaneers players had the honor of making the All-Belichick team — offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was a First Team All-Pro this year, and defensive tackle Vita Vea, who didn't make the All-Pro team at all.
Vea was named to Belichick's First Team as a nose tackle, a category that doesn't exist in the Associated Press' All-Pro roster. And while Wirfs was voted to the First Team in AP's list, the roles are reversed on the All-Belichick team, with the Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata making it over him at left tackle.
It's safe to say that Bill Belichick knows ball, and he's paid plenty of attention to the game in the year he wasn't coaching. He has an eye for talent, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clearly have it as they head into the 2025 season.
