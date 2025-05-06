Numerous Buccaneers stars attend voluntary offseason workout
Amidst all the chaos and excitement surrounding the NFL Draft, a number of Tampa Bay Buccaneers veterans were back to work at the Bucs' training facility on Monday as the team entered into Phase II of their Offseason Workout Program.
There are some strict requirements for NFL teams this early in the offseason, so there weren't any team or 1-on-1 drills being performed. That said, players could still participate in individual drills specifically suited to their side of the ball and/or position groups. There was, of course, also no pads, helmets, or contact involved.
Still, a lot of valuable progress can be made for a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are eager to prove they should be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.
And as is the case with any organization striving to be successful, ambition, work ethic and commitment starts at the top. That's why it is encouraging to know that several key leaders for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in attendance for this voluntary Phase II workout on Monday, including Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs, Yaya Diaby, Bucky Irving, Cade Otton, Jalen McMillan, Rachaad White and Calijah Kancey.
This current portion of the team's voluntary offseason workout program will last three weeks, from May 5-22. Prior to this (Phase I), activities were limited to meetings, rehabilitation and strength and conditioning work.
So the commencement of on-the-field activities is a big step closer to real football being played in 2025. Based on their participation in Monday's workout, it's clear that a number of key Buccaneers players are already gearing up for what should be a promising season for Tampa Bay.
